Robert M. Bengston

Robert M. "Bob" Bengston passed away at age 95 on March 7, 2020. Born on November 3, 1924 in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Monder Bengston and Alma Ertel Bengston of Wethersfield. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in June, 1942 at age 17. As a young boy, from the Wethersfield Green, he watched planes from Brainard Airport flying over and dreamed of being a pilot. After High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps as WWII was escalating. He spent the next two years fulfilling his dream as he trained and became a B-17 Bomber Pilot. After his training he was stationed in England. When the European Theater of the war ended, he was transferred to California to prepare for the invasion of Japan, which never happened as Japan surrendered. With the war over, he was discharged, and he returned to Wethersfield where he met his beloved wife, Louise "Jerry" Robinson. They were married on June 15, 1946. They moved to Whitefield, NH where they owned and operated a small airport. In 1949 they moved back to CT and he started his own business, R.M. Bengston Inc, building homes, apartments and commercial buildings. They lived in Newington, CT and raised their four children Kristina, Rob, Tim and Jon there. In 1971, Bob left the building business and spent the next 15 years as a woodworking instructor at Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Jerry was the school nurse at Bulkeley at the same time. Bob and Jerry both retired in 1986 and moved to their summer residence in Gloucester, MA. Sadly, Jerry passed away later that year. In 1990, while in the Caribbean helping his daughter build her house, he met Lois Smedley who was on vacation from Maine. He was lucky enough to fall in love a second time and they spent the next 30 years enjoying life together, finally settling in Alton, NH. He loved life, his family, a glass (or two) of wine at 5:00, Big Band music and the peacefulness of New Hampshire. He had a great wit and sense of humor and up to his last breath, when asked how he was, he always replied "Fantastic". Words can not describe how sorely he will be missed. He is survived by his four children; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren: daughter Kristina of Gloucester, MA; son Robert and his wife, Elizabeth of Gloucester, MA; son, Timothy and his wife, Diane of Rocky Hill, CT; son, Jon and his wife, Susan of West Hartford, CT. His grandchildren are Ariel Kipp and husband, Al of Woburn, MA; Matthew Bengston and wife, Andrea of Swampscott, MA; Timothy Bengston of Boston, MA; Alexandra Bengston of Boston, MA; Scott Bengston and wife, Megan of Wethersfield, CT; Ryan Bengston and wife, Elizabeth of Rockport, MA; Kelley Bilodeau and husband, Matt of Ashford, CT; Aaron Bengston of Southington, CT; Amy Kadison of Italy; Dana Lewis and husband, Jeremiah of West Hartford, CT. His great grandchildren are Alfred and Asher Kipp, Madison Bengston, Cole Bengston, Aiden Bengston, Eugene and Mason Bilodeau, and JJ Lewis. On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Peaslee Funeral Home, 12 School St, Alton, NH there will a memorial gathering at 11:00 am followed by a Memorial Service at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Alton Meeting House Society, 344 Drew Hill Road, Alton, NH 03809 c/o Mark Northridge. Burial will be at Mt. Ada Cemetery in Annisquam, MA. A grave side service will be held there at a later date.