Robert L. "Bob" Kenniff, 90, of Estero, FL, died Saturday, February 15, 2020 at North Collier Hospital in Naples, FL. Formerly of Manchester, CT, he began wintering in Estero in 1996 before making it his permanent home in 2004. He was born April 16, 1929 in Providence, Rhode Island a son of the late Lester E. and Leone F. (Leighton) Kenniff. Bob was a Korean War Veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was commissioned in 1950 and retired in 1989 as Captain USNR. Bob earned his BS degree at Massachusetts Maritime Academy and his MBA degree from Boston College - Carroll School of Management. He worked in the insurance industry with his most recent job with Aetna, Inc., where he held numerous positions including one where he ventured to Brazil to open up their South American operations. His last position was as Director of Renovations for the annex. Bob was a member of the Elks Club, as well as the Naval Reserve, Military Officers, Massachusetts Maritime Alumni, Boston College Alumni and Aetna Retirees Associations. Survivors include his loving daughter, Julie Fagan and her husband Daniel of Bolton, CT; grandchildren, Sara and Patrick; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia J. Kenniff; daughter, Lisa A. Kenniff; and brother, Lester E. Kenniff. Bob lead a very interesting and full life. He got to sail through Africa, start his married life in Panama and he loved telling us all the stories of his time in the service. He will be truly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home 28300 So. Tamiami Tr. Bonita Springs 34134 (239) 992-4982 Website