Robert "Bob" F. Bradley, Jr., 89, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 63 years of Jeanette (Talbot) Bradley, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Hartford on September 6, 1930, he was the son of the late Robert F. Bradley, Sr. and Annette (Chabaud) Bradley and had lived in East Hartford for 60 years. He was a 1948 graduate of Bulkeley High School and received his Bachelor's degree in History from UConn. Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of the Bradley Insurance Agency for more than 50 years. He was a founding member of the Glennbrook Swim and Tennis Club and a member of the Silver Lane Investment Club, both in East Hartford. He enjoyed duckpin bowling with his sponsored team on Tuesday nights at Holiday Lanes in Manchester. Bob liked boating and spending time with family and friends at his cottage at Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island, where he was a member of the Misquamicut Beach Association. A sports enthusiast, he played volleyball and softball in the East Hartford town Recreation League and he was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team. A devout Catholic, he was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church in East Hartford, where he served as a Lector. Bob valued family above all else and will be forever missed by his devoted wife Jeanette; five children, James Bradley and his significant other Margarita Diaz of East Granby, John Bradley of South Windsor and his special friend Christine, Linda Poirier of Brooklyn, Carolyn Miller and husband Gary of South Windsor and Jeanne Bellucci of East Hartford and his five adored grandchildren, Brett Poirier and his fiancée Jacqueline Diaz of Maryland, Brian Miller of Vernon, Julianne Miller of Manchester, Adam Bell of Brooklyn and Ashleigh Gentile. He is also survived by his brother, James Bradley of Hartford, and several nieces and nephews. Bob's family would like to thank wonderful staff at Seasons Hospice as well as the staff and his many friends from the Reservoir. Funeral services will begin on Wednesday (January 15) at 9 a.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Edmund Campion Parish (St. Christopher Church), 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery (Section G extension), East Hartford. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Birthright of Greater Hartford Inc., 914 Main St., Suite 216, East Hartford, CT 06108 or US Horse Welfare and Rescue Organization, 345 Waterville Rd., Avon, CT 06001 (ushorsewelfare@gmail.com). To share a memory of Bob with his family, please visit www.desopoeh.com. D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford 06118 8605689420 Website