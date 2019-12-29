Robert E. "Bob" Gorman, 87, of Wethersfield, loving husband to Alice (Nagle) Gorman, peacefully passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Bob was born August 30, 1932 in Hartford, one of two sons to the late Harold & Harriett (Magnuson) Gorman. He was raised in West Hartford, attended West Hartford schools, graduating from Hall High. Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed by Phoenix Bank, Connecticut Bank & Trust, then as an officer at Fleet Bank. In addition to his work Bob was a Guardsman with the CT Air National Guard. He loved sports, in particular was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots. When he wasn't enjoying time with Alice, he loved fishing and golfing, which he did well into his 80's. Bob also enjoyed spending time at their home at Cape Cod for over 40 years. Along with Alice, Bob will be dearly missed and remembered by his nieces and nephews, Susan Gamache and her husband Robert, Nancy Nichols, Thomas Gorman and Harold Gorman and his wife Susan. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his brother Harold Gorman and sister-in-law Sally. Friends may pay their respects to the Gorman family Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Bob's life will follow the visitation at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Ave., Wethersfield. Interment will follow the Mass in Village Cemetery, Marsh St., Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home 34 Beaver Road Wethersfield 06109-2201 (860) 563-9999 Website