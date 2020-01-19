It is with great sadness that the loved ones of Robert Carl Sullivan (54) announce his passing on January 8, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, Florida. Robert was born April 8, 1965, the son of the late Cornelius and Teresa (Curry) Sullivan. Robert leaves behind his significant partner and friend, Lisa Rogers and her children, Kasandra, Aaron and Dehanna. His greatest love, Alivia Grace, his granddaughter. His Aunt Dorothy J Sullivan and Aunt Christine Szwaja, Sister Cynthia Sullivan, Brother Steven Sullivan, and their families. Along with many wonderful cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10am, February 9, 2020 at Agape Baptist Church, 39735 Chancey Rd, Zephyrhills, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a trust for Alivia Grace Rogers, c/o MidFlorida Credit Union, 11098 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34608