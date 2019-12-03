The gates of heaven opened, and God's arms welcomed Rita (Rossignol) Saccuzzo (88) into his kingdom. Rita passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 after a long illness. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Santo (2001), her brother, Clifford, (2019), her mother, Leona, (2009) and her father, Patrick, (1955). Rita leaves behind her son and caregiver, Michael of Vernon; three daughters Laura Shugrue, Paula Saccuzzo, Jean & her husband Tom Beebe; 3 grandsons (Patrick and his wife Eliza, Matthew and Christopher Shugrue) 2 granddaughters (Kate and Jennifer Beebe); and one great grandson, Zachary Shugrue, two sister in laws, Mariette Rossignol, of Scarborough, Maine and Mary Siok of Wethersfield; three brother-in-laws, Richard Saccuzzo of Farmington, Ralph Saccuzzo of Oregon, and Joseph Saccuzzo of Arizona. Born in Bucksport, ME on February 27, 1931, Rita was the daughter of the late Patrick and Leona Rossignol. She grew up in Madawaska, ME and graduated from Madawaska High School in 1949, where she was a National Honor Society student. During her senior year, she won three awards for academic excellence. Additionally, she was Class Treasurer, nicknamed "Money Bags", the district's spelling bee champion, and the recipient of the Aroostock County Citizenship Award, which culminated in an invitation to the state capital for afternoon tea with then Maine State Senator, Margaret Chase Smith. After graduation, she was employed in the office of the Superintendent of the Madawaska Public Schools, until she wed in 1958 and moved to South Windsor. The family eventually relocated to Vernon in 1967, where she devoted and dedicated her life to raising her four children. From 1974 to 1984 she worked in various capacities for the Vernon Public Schools, sharing her love of reading with children. Later, she was employed as an executive secretary for the President and Vice President of Nelson Freightways, before becoming a legal secretary for the law firm then known as Garrity, Diana, Conti & Houck, and before eventually retiring in April 2003. From 2010 to 2013 she returned to Lake Street School, in Vernon, to once again share her passion for reading and education with children as a literacy volunteer in Yvonne Gerner's 5th grade class. Known for her sincerity, sense of humor, caring, vibrant and cheerful personality, Rita exuded class and grace. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her. In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Rita was a fabulous cook, who enjoyed dancing, reading, watching movies and making puzzles. Summer vacations with family and friends in her "beloved St. John Valley" Maine were especially cherished. Family and friends may gather for a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Rita's life at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Rd., South Windsor on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 Noon. Her family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the Mass at the church from 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the family plot in Madawaska, ME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Rita Saccuzzo Memorial Scholarship Fund", Rockville High School, c/o Main Office: Scholarship, 70 Loveland Hill Road, Vernon, CT 06066. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor 06074-3709 (860) 644-2940 Website