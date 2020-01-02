Rita Marie Louise Gorczyca, 94, of Mashpee, MA and formerly of Hartford, beloved wife for 45 years of the late Stanley Gorczyca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Harwich, MA. Born in Hartford on March 30, 1925, daughter of the late Arthur and Floreda (Martino) Broder, she was raised in Harford and in the Rockville section of Vernon. Rita worked at Capewell Manufacturing in Hartford for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at Ellis Manor in Hartford and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Polish Army Veterans of America Association, P.A.V.A. Post #119, in Hartford. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford, where she also belonged to the Golden Senior Fellowship, the Ladies Guild, and served as a volunteer for Bingo and on other committees. She leaves three sons, Stanley Gorczyca, Jr. of West Columbia, SC, Robert Gorczyca of Framingham, MA, and Dennis Gorczyca and his wife Sarah of Mashpee, MA; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 11 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz) 43 Wethersfield Avenue Hartford 06114 (860) 246-1413 Website