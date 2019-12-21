Longtime resident of Suffield, CT, Richard P. Stevens died on December 7, 2019 in Lansing, KS. He was 88 years old. Stevens entered the US Naval Academy in 1949, graduating with the class of 1953 and was commissioned into the US Air Force. After graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Marion. They were married for 66 years and remain in love. During Stevens' military service he attained the rank of Colonel. He flew 33 different types and models of aircraft during his career from the F-80 to the B-17 and C-130. He was a command pilot with over 4700 hours of flight time, a rated instructor pilot, and commanded a C-130 squadron. Stevens was also an engineer for Pratt & Whitney. Of all his accomplishments Stevens was most proud of his three children, his four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In his life the highest accolade he bestowed was: "He's a good man." Dick Stevens, husband, father, commissioned officer, leader, and pilot truly was, a good man. He will be interred in the Leavenworth, KS, National Military Cemetery on 2 January 2020.