Richard M. Sprague, 69, passed away on November 27, 2019 at RegalCare in Torrington, CT. Richard was born in Pittsburg, PA on September 9, 1950 to the late Robert and Leona (Ervine) Sprague. Richard, as a young child, lived in several states including PA, OH and MI before his family settled in Wethersfield, CT. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1969 where he was known as "Marty" to his classmates. He had many jobs throughout the years including sales at Torrington Supply Company. He retired from G4S Security Solutions at IBM in Southbury, CT in 2010. He loved joining the Men's Group to share Bible study and fellowship at First Congregational Church in Watertown where he was a member. He enjoyed going for walks very early in the morning before the world became busy to get his coffee and spend time with the Lord. He loved trains and was a history buff. Richard was also a friend of Bill W. He leaves behind his daughter, Stacy Sprague and her boyfriend Dana Camp of Wallingford, CT, and his former wife, best friend and love of his life, Alice Sprague of Wolcott, CT. He also leaves his sister Patricia Sprague and her husband Jack Burgess of Red Bluff, CA, his brother Robert Sprague and his wife Margaret of Middletown, CT along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Sprague of Wallingford, CT. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and aides who contributed to the care Richard received in his last days, especially the staff of RegalCare and Foothills VNA. His hospice nurse was a great comfort to the family. The family also extends their gratitude to Dr. Stacy Taylor of Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Primary Care and Dr. Debra Brandt of the Center for Cancer Care for their excellent care and compassion for Richard throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prime Time House, 810 Main Street, Torrington, CT. 06790 A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at First Congregational Church, 40 Deforest Street, Watertown, CT. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at the church. www.phalenfuneral.com Phalen Funeral Home 285 Migeon Avenue Torrington 06790 (860) 489-9600 Website