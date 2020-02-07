Richard Joseph Repeta, 77, of Avon, beloved husband of JoAnn (Kiefer) Repeta passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Montague, Massachusetts on January 17, 1943, the son of the late Charles and Julia (Niedbala) Repeta. Richard graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA, he went on to receive both his bachelor's degree and master's degree in Civil Engineering from UMASS. At UMASS Richard was an All-American soccer player, one of only 16 players selected as All Americans from the UMASS Soccer program since 1932. He subsequently competed for a roster spot on the American team in the Pan American games. Richard then served honorably in the Army Corps of Engineers, awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War and achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Richard had 42 years of service at CE Maguire/Maguire Group and was the CEO of the Maguire Group for the last 17 years. In his retirement years he enjoyed working on his computer, golfing, and cheering on the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, UCONN Women's Basketball team and his granddaughter's soccer team. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years JoAnn Repeta of Avon, his sons; Richard Repeta Jr. and his wife Marlo of Alexandria, VA, Nicolas Repeta of Avon, his grandchildren; Maya and Ryan Repeta; his brother Charles Repeta and his wife Janice of Franklin, MA and his sister; MaryAnn Lagimoniere of Huntingtown, MD and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10AM at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main St, Greenfield, MA 01301. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For condolences or directions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Carmon Community Funeral Homes 301 Country Club Road Avon 06001 8606738610 Website