Richard J. Kolpinski Sr.

Richard Joseph Kolpinski Sr. 76, of New Hartford, CT. passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Wednesday September 25 at Hartford Hospital following a long illness. He was the husband of Patricia Ann (Antigiovanni) Kolpinski. He was born in Hartford on December 14, 1942, the son of the late Rita (Sturgis) Kolpinski and the late Joseph Kolpinski. He grew up in Windsor, CT and received a Bachelor's Degree from The University of Hartford in 1970. He worked as a Sales Engineer for many years, specializing in air compressors. Besides his wife of 52 years, Patricia, he is survived by his sons Richard J. Kolpinski Jr. of Olympia, WA, Michael J. Kolpinski of Seymour, CT, and daughter Laurie Kolpinski Stein and her husband Michael Stein of New Hope, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Richard J. Kolpinski III, Alexa Kolpinski, Angela Kolpinski, Alanna Kolpinski, Jacob Stein, and Benjamin Stein. He also leaves behind his sisters Geraldine Stronawski and Diane Bertrand. He was an avid gardener who, in his retirement, grew a large garden in Farmington, CT, and leaves behind his best friends and gardening buddies Henry Tracz and Dick Bristol. A baseball enthusiast, he coached and was President of New Hartford Youth Baseball from 1979 to 1990. He also coached New Hartford Senior Little League and American Legion Post 28 baseball teams. He was one of the founding members of New Hartford Youth Baseball and had the honor of having his name affiliated with Founder's Field at the Brown's Corner recreation area. He was a talented and passionate cook, he loved to read, and especially enjoyed yearly vacations with his family at Prince Edward Island, Canada. Our thanks go out to the wonderful nursing staff on the second floor of the Conklin Building and Cardiac unit at Hartford Hospital for the kindness and excellent care they gave to us. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or public services.