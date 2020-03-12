Richard J. Kates

Dr. Richard Kates, 75 years old, passed away on March 9th, 2020. Dr. Kates was born on March 7, 1945 in Boston, Massachusetts, son of the late Maurice and Lorraine Kates. After attending Princeton University, Columbia Medical School, completing a Johns Hopkins internship, and training in Los Angeles County Medical, he was proud to make Connecticut his home for the last 44 years. He established his career as an OB/GYN in Hartford, where he specialized in the field of infertility, delivering over 5,000 babies. He was beloved by his patients for his gentle manner and his incredible devotion to their care. He was extremely well respected in the medical community. Many of his colleagues, doctors and nurses alike, regarded him as "the smartest, kindest man" they had ever met. While he loved being a doctor for over 40 years, the greatest joy in his life was his family. He married Maxine Watstein in 1968, and they had a loving marriage based on mutual respect and devotion. While they both battled significant health issues, they truly embodied their vows of remaining committed to each other "in sickness and in health." He is survived by his daughter Robin Kates Walden of Glastonbury, her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Walden, and their children Matthew, Lauren, and Alexis. He is also survived by his son Stephen Kates of West Hartford, his wife, Shana Miller Kates, and their children Jordan and Madison. Richard was an incredible father, instilling in his children a strong work ethic, a love of adventure, and a deep understanding of the importance of family. His greatest love was being a grandfather, and his five grandchildren adored their "Zaydie." He never missed a soccer game, dance recital, or important milestone. He appreciated the joy of spending time with them and loved to spoil them rotten. Richard fought a long, difficult battle with pancreatic cancer, but he never complained, taking advantage of his time to travel the world, spend winters in Florida, and relax with his family in Sunapee, NH. He was blessed with many wonderful friends and family members who adored him. We are incredibly grateful to the doctors at Hartford Hospital, particularly Dr. David Curtis and Dr. Tim Hong, who were able to extend his life. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13th at 11 am at the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford, CT with Rabbi David J. Small and Rabbi Adam Watstein officiating. Interment will follow in the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT. Following the interment, the family will receive relatives and friends at the Emanuel Synagogue for a meal of consolation. Friends are invited to the home on Saturday afternoon and a minyan and shiva will be held that evening at 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hartford Hospital Oncology Research in memory of Dr. Richard Kates at 80 Seymour Street, PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT. 06102. Or, to Dana Farber Pancreatic Oncology Research Fund in care of Dr. Robert Mayer, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA, 06045. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Dr. Kates, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website