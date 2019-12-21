Richard J. Fairbrother, DMD, of West Hartford, CT, passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI on January 17, 1952. He was the son of the late Ann F. and John H. Fairbrother. He was a graduate of Northwest Catholic High School, where he was a scholar athlete. He was inducted into the Northwest Catholic High School Hall of Fame in 2005. He earned his undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. At Wesleyan, he graduated with highest honors and served as Captain of the Men's Varsity Basketball Team. In 1974, Richard was named a NCAA Academic All American. He then received his DMD from the University of CT School of Dentistry. He was a member of the CT State Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and the American Association of Oral Systemic Health. Richard was devoted to his family, friends, his patients, and the community. All knew him as kind, generous and humble. His laugh was contagious and his work ethic was unparalleled. Richard continued his love of basketball by playing for the East Hartford Explorers and in numerous leagues, even during his professional life. He was an accomplished tennis player, participating in USTA tournaments, leagues and was a long standing member of the Hartford Tennis Club. Richard was also a member of The New York Athletic Club. Richard leaves his beloved wife, Virginia (Curry), his sister Karen Fairbrother of MA, his brother John Fairbrother and his wife Zeta of NV. He also leaves his brother-in-law David Curry, his sister-in-law Kathleen Curry and many beloved cousins and friends. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford, CT on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. All are kindly asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the memory of Dr. Richard Fairbrother to Northwest Catholic High School, 29 Wampanoag Dr., West Hartford, CT 06117 or the Church of St. Timothy. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Ahern Funeral Home - Unionville 111 Main St., Rt. 4 Unionville 06085 (860) 673-2601 Website