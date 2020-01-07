Richard D. Therian, 85, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Touchpoints at Chestnut. Born in Windsor Locks, CT on March 12, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank Therian and Minnie (Paganelli) Lenard and was a lifelong resident of Windsor Locks. Richard was a retired Teamster, driving tractor trailer, dump truck and cement mixers most his life. Richard served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War before being honorably discharged. He had a love for NASCAR racing, loved to tend to his garden, and cherished his time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandson, especially Wednesday night spaghetti dinners for over 30 years. He leaves his 2 loving daughters, Diana Dondero of Feeding Hills, MA, Cheryl Cobb and her husband Kenneth of Windsor Locks; 5 grandchildren, Miranda and Alyssa Dondero, Thomas, Kate, and Charlotte Cobb; his great-grandson, C.J. Fitzgibbon; his brother, Bruce Therian of Boston, MA; and his companion of many years, Elaine Gould of Windsor Locks. He was predeceased by his ex-wife, Shirley Therian; and his brother, Frank Therian. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Touchpoints at Chestnut and Masonicare Hospice for their compassion and care. At Richard's request, services will be held privately. Windsor Locks Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com. Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks 06096 (860) 623-3498 Website