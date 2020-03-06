Richard B. "Dick" Lasher, the Honorary Mayor of Griswoldville, passed away at age 100 on February 22, 2020. Born on June 26, 1919 in Hartford, CT, he was the beloved son of the late Richard John Lasher and Martha Rogal Lasher of Wethersfield. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1937 and from Morse Business College in 1939, majoring in Business Administration. Due to the untimely death of his mother in a car accident and injuries his father had sustained from a fall, he learned to be self sufficient and the head of the family for a time while in his teens. During the Great Depression, he earned money from selling magazines and produce at a roadside stand. He also trapped muskrats for their pelts to support his father and younger brother. He worked for various companies following high school including Travelers Insurance, Firestone Tire, and Colt's Firearms. In 1941, he met his wife and best friend, Gene Pratt. They were married in 1942 at her home in East Hartford. Two months later, he was drafted for military duty in World War II. He enlisted in the US Coast Guard, and was assigned to the Intelligence Unit in Brooklyn, NY, where he resided with Gene. While there, their twin sons were born. He was honorably discharged in 1945, and moved to Wethersfield, returning to work at Colt's. Dick started a new job in 1948 with Plimpton and Hills Co. in Hartford, and worked as an industrial sales manager there. Another son was born that year and a daughter in 1950. He bought a house in Wethersfield in 1950, where he and the family resided for many years, until it was sold in 2010. In 1954, he started Lasher Supply Company in Hartford, a wholesaler of plumbing supplies, with his sales and business skills. The company grew from humble beginnings to a larger site on Prospect Avenue, having been successful while he was there. He retired from there in 1984. During his younger years, he attended Sunday School at the Griswoldville Chapel and later attended Trinity Episcopal Church, where he served as an altar boy. He was a member of DeMolay and the Boy Scouts, where he was a Patrol Leader for Troop 50. In 1948, he started attending First Church of Christ Congregational in Wethersfield, where he was very active, serving as a Deacon, Church Treasurer, and in many other ways. He remained a member of First Church until his passing, and attended services at the Avery Heights chapel when he was no longer able to travel. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a Shriner, where he was a Jester. Dick was very active in his town, serving as Justice of the Peace, Auxiliary Police, and Fence Viewer. He was also a member of the Historical Society, American Legion, Wethersfield Country Club, and ROOF. He enjoyed woodworking (especially Griswoldville Whimsies), gardening, golfing, dancing, and volunteering with the State Veterans Home and Hospital in Rocky Hill. He enjoyed practical jokes involving cows. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren: son, Jonathan Lasher and his wife, Jan of Wethersfield; son, Jared Lasher and his wife, Kathy of Manchester; son, Joel and his wife, Jane of Wethersfield; daughter, Elizabeth Forrest and husband, Frank of East Hartford. His grandchildren, Jean Glode and husband, Douglas of Hebron; James Lasher of Brookline, Vermont; Melissa Lasher of Glastonbury; Jennifer Lasher of Hopkinton, MA; Andrew Lasher of Wethersfield; Amy Lasher and husband Juan Francisco of Mallorca, Spain; Rose Forrest-Podwojski and husband, Steven of Annapolis, MD; Frank Forrest and wife Lisa of Guilford; Kyle Forrest and wife Megan of Manchester, and nine great grandchildren. He also leaves five nieces and two nephews, as well as many friends from the town of Wethersfield and First Church of Christ there also. He was predeceased by his wife, Gene Lasher, his younger brother and sister-in-law, Thomas B. Lasher and Constance Beverly Lasher, and his daughter-in-law, Betty Lee Lasher. The family would like to express their gratitude to Compassus Hospice of Rocky Hill. Many thanks from the family are also expressed to the nursing staff of The Heights, and Noble Residence 1 and 2 at Avery Heights, where Dick had spent the last ten years of his life. Also, many thanks to the Avery Heights Chaplain, Rev. Janet Stoddard, for her thoughtfulness. She was there to help him in times of need. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 a.m. at First Church of Christ on 250 Main Street in Wethersfield. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Avery Heights Patient Recreation Fund, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106, or First Church of Christ, 250 Main Street, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Or pay it forward by doing an act of kindness for someone, such as visiting a relative in a skilled nursing facility.To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com. Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield 06109 (860) 956-1149 Website