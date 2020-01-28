Riccardo Louis DeLillo, 93 of Hartford, Connecticut, beloved husband of Archangel "Angela" (Fornino) DeLillo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born December 22, 1926, he was the son of the late Joseph and Linda (Ianni) DeLillo. Ric grew up in Hartford attending Naylor, Burr and Bulkeley HS. At a very young age, he helped with the family business "DeLillo's Market", a well-known and frequented Italian Market in Hartford's south-end. Throughout his life, he and his late brother Ralph continued working and carrying on the family business with their sister Carmela until the market eventually closed and sold. Ric then ventured into a new career as a Hartford County Deputy Sheriff where he worked until his final retirement. He was an avid golfer and could always be found at Goodwin Park meeting friends to play a round of golf or alone practicing his swing and putting skills. He enjoyed watching TV, especially the Red Sox, Miami Dolphins and UCONN sport games. Horse races, whether on TV, at the Track, was another sport he enjoyed with friends and family. He was our "Go-to" man and always there to help everyone and if not doing that he could be found doing the many tasks on his "Honey Do" list. In the past several years of his life in warm weather, Ric would be found sitting outside listening to his favorite music – Jazz. We will always cherish his fondness and fuss for food both at home and at our weekly family dinners at Casa Loma. He truly was a family man whose home was open to everyone, especially on holidays and around the pool. As a husband and father, we were very blessed to have him in our lives and will always love and cherish him as our protector. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren, Son, Joseph DeLillo and his sons, Joey and Tanner, of Hartford, daughter, Carmel Anne (DeLillo) Sinopoli, her husband Vinny, their children Brianna and Luke Sinopoli, of Rocky Hill, and son Michael J. DeLillo of Wethersfield and his children Ashley Lynn and Austin DeLillo and their mother Chastity DeLillo from Ellington. He leaves behind many generations of relatives, especially his cousins Norma and Eugene Orsini whom he shared so much in life with. He is predeceased by his brother ralph, sister Carmela DeLillo Ianni. Many thanks to Byran Thomas and Carole Lopez whom have been our Guardian Angels for Ric's care also Hartford Home Health Hospice Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (January 30, 2020) at 1PM in St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com. Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc. 580 Elm Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 529-3381 Website