Reid D.C. Smith, 70, of Glastonbury, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Janice "Jan" (Russell) Smith. Born in Rochester, New York, he was the son of the late Reid D.C. Smith, Sr. and Jean (Weber) Smith. Reid retired from Pratt and Whitney after forty years of service. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 or the Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St, East Hartford, CT 06118. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury 06033 (860) 652-4436 Website