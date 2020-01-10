Raymond Joseph Kornbrath was born November 19, 1929, in Hartford, Connecticut. His parents, Rudolph Kornbrath and Johanna Begush, immigrated to the United States from Austria in the early 1900's. Rudolph Kornbrath was a world renowned gun engraver with a museum wing showcasing his work presently located in Cody, Wyoming. Ray was predeceased by his older brother, John, and younger sister, Lillian. Regrettably, Rudolph passed away when Ray was only in his teens. He was raised by his mother while attending school in Hartford. At Weaver high school Ray was voted "most athletic, and the Tarzan of Weaver who never worried too much about his studies." Following graduation, Ray enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a Korean War veteran who trained in Texas and served his tour in Germany. Upon returning to the states, Ray joined the Connecticut Light and Power Company where he spent his entire career. He moved from an entry level position washing trucks to an accomplished electrician. In the late 1950's, a live power line knocked out Ray's right eye. He was moved to an office position and told further advancement required a college degree. For years, while working full-time and raising a family, Ray attended nights at Waterbury Technical College and Central Connecticut State College where he earned his bachelor's degree. Over the years Ray rose through the ranks at Northeast Utilities and retired in 1990 as Superintendent of Electrical Operations, Middletown, Connecticut. Ray was a devoted husband and father. He married Jeannine Gertrude Bernier, and together they raised a loving, close knit family. He is survived by children Wayne Kornbrath, Brian Kornbrath, Gary Kornbrath and Kristin Venturini, spouses Barbara, Donna, and Anthony, and six grandchildren, Michael Kornbrath, Connor Kornbrath, Dylan Kornbrath, Elyssa Kornbrath, Gianna Venturini and Caysee Venturini. In the early 1960's Ray built and wired their residential home located in Plainville, Connecticut. Ray was an avid saltwater fisherman who pulled from the sea many a cod, stripped bass, blue, fluke and flounder. He enjoyed both deep sea fishing and his boat The Wanderer. Ray was a devoted New York Giants fan. Throughout the 1970's and 1980's the Kornbrath family would summer on pristine Cape Cod while renting a cottage located at Ocean Pines in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. In 1990, Ray and Jeannine retired to Barefoot Bay, Florida. They were active in both square dancing and community events. Ray continued his love of fishing in the Indian River with his Carolina skiff. By 2002, Ray and Jeannine separated and later divorced. Ray's later-in-life love was Patricia Priore. Together they spent many happy years together enjoying Barefoot Bay and traveling the world. They were guests of honor with the Holland cruise line, having spent countless extended tours together in Europe, the Mediterranean, North America and the Caribbean. They were officers in the local ethnic clubs, and enjoyed educational and cultural events in nearby Vero Beach. Ray and Pat married in 2018. Throughout his life, Ray was vibrant and active. His secret he said was to "always keep moving." In June 2019, the Kornbrath family enjoyed one final reunion together back in Wellfleet, Cape Cod. In December, at age 90, Ray was diagnosed with stage IV cancer. His condition quickly worsened, and he passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 6, 2020. The pain of Ray's passing is mitigated by the knowledge he lived a rich and rewarding life. Ray never refused a request and always helped family and friends. He was upbeat and generous, and loved by all. He will be sorely missed.