Raymond H. Dubrule, 96, formerly of East Lyme, CT, where he lived for over 45 years, passed away at Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown, RI on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was the son of Henry and Madelin Dubrule of Windsor, CT. He graduated from John Fitch High School in 1943 and then served three years in the US Navy during World War II, where he made 8 crossings of the North Atlantic in convoy duty and in 1943, and made the "Run To Murmansk" aboard the USS Bernard N. Baker. He was then transferred to the Jerry S. Foley and was awarded the Bronze Star for the Invasion of Southern France. After the war ended in Europe, he was transferred to Guam in the South Pacific, then aboard the Aircraft Carrier Antietam, the Heavy Cruiser Alaska and shore duty in Shanghai, China. He received his Bachelor's Degree from New Britain Teachers' College and then briefly attended the University of Connecticut Law School. He worked many years in the Claim Department of the Transamerica Insurance Company and later established the Conn. & Western Mass. Adjustment Service Inc., where he worked for some forty years. An avid golfer, he was a board member & member of New London Country Club for 33 years. Ray was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Dubrule. He leaves his son, Gregory Dubrule, daughter, Susan Futoma and husband David, five grandchildren: Heather Harris and husband Randy, Ryan Dubrule & wife Cassandra, Elizabeth Futoma, Joseph Futoma, John Futoma and wife Kaitli, and four great-grandchildren: Jackson & Hunter Dubrule, and RJ & Andrew Harris. Calling hours will be at Thomas Neilan & Sons Funeral Home 48 Grand ST., Niantic, from 4:30-6:30 PM on Wednesday, February 26th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. Agnes Church in Niantic at 11 AM on Thursday, February 27th. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com