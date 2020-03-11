Raymond A. Yakaitis Jr.

Is there gas in the car? Yes, there's gas in the car. Can't believe it's 2 years since you left a huge hole in our hearts. Your memory is everywhere, kept alive and well daily by GrandMaam, Ray, Mackie, Lindsay, Lauren, Finny, your siblings, nieces, nephews and friends. Ray stories are shared all the time. You'd be so happy to know that your beautiful granddaughters, Rory and Harper are becoming very funny toddlers! As is the Yakaitis way, they have fantastic nicknames that you'd love - Roo Roo and Doods. We continue to make sure that they know that their GDiddy would have adored them and spoiled them endlessly. Big news: Finn, Rory and Harper made their first trip this year with all of us to your beloved Fenway Park. What an unbelievable birthday experience for Finny! We felt your presence all day, especially when the man in the #8 Carl Yastrzemski jersey sat directly in front of Finn. And you'd continue to be so proud of your sons. They are the wonderful spouses and fathers you would have hoped for. Both your sons and daughters-in-law take very good care of GrandMaam too. Your Mom and Dad weren't the only ones who did a damn good job! You are so missed and forever loved. GrandMaam is sad but she just sent Cracka to be with you. We know the two of you are walking around, with no leash, riding scooters, no helmets, sporting His and Her goggles, breaking all the rules. As it it should be. Go Red Sox! PS: This is still BS