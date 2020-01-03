Phyllis Burgey Fowler, 92, formerly of Chalker Beach Rd., died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Aaron Manor in Chester. Mrs. Fowler was born on January 14, 1927 in Hartford, the son of Frederick and Ruth (Chall) Burgey. She married Donald J. Fowler on May 28, 1949. He predeceased her in 1991. She worked for many years as a secretary at Traveler's Insurance. Mrs. Fowler devoted much of her adult life to caring for her mother, who was confined to a wheelchair. She was active in the Chalker Beach community where many neighbors enjoyed her home-grown blueberries and her long-kept history of the beach. Mrs. Fowler was also active in the Town of Old Saybrook where she lead the Old Saybrook school system's census and helped in the Tax Collector's office. She was a devoted and selfless wife, daughter, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by those who loved her. Mrs. Fowler is survived by her son and daughter-in-law David and Lynn Fowler of Ivoryton, granddaughter Laura Fowler, husband Brian McElroy and great granddaughter Allison Mcelroy, of New Jersey. She is also survived by her best friend Leona Griswold of Wethersfield, who she met in her seventh grade shop class. Mrs. Fowler is predeceased by her husband and daughter-in-law Carol. A Memorial Service For Phyllis Burgey Fowler, formerly of Chalker Beach Rd., Old Saybrook will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 in Swan Funeral Home, 1224 Boston Post Rd., Old Saybrook. A visiting hour will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mrs. Fowler's name to Bikes for Kids at bikesforkidsct.org. Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes and directions. Swan Funeral Home 1224 Boston Post Road Old Saybrook 06475 8603884106 Website