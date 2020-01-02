On December 30, 2019 Phoebe Anne (Bartley) Haase, 80, passed away peacefully at home. Phoebe was born on October 2nd, 1939 to John W. and Octavia (Cecil) Bartley in Bardstown, Kentucky, the seventh of ten children. She attended a public grammar school taught by Catholic Sisters and then attended Bethlehem Academy, a Catholic School for girls. Her tuition was paid for by her working weekends taking care of the children of a large family. Upon graduation from Bethlehem she attended Nazareth College in Louisville, Kentucky. In July 1960, Phoebe met her husband, PFC Al Haase, then stationed at Fort Knox while living in Louisville and they were married in February 1961. They moved to New Jersey and from August 1961 until August 1967, they lived for the most part in Roselle, N.J. Phoebe taught 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades during that six-year period at St. Joseph's School in Roselle. In 1967, Phoebe and Al moved to Danbury Connecticut. In Danbury Phoebe continued to teach on a part time basis in the Danbury Public School system. In addition, she also participated in a program working with children with dyslexia. After the program, she continued helping some of these students outside of school and during the summer. In 1969, Phoebe and Al were blessed with the adoption of their first son, John and in June 1971 son Larry joined the family. As the boys moved into their school years, Phoebe went back to teaching on a part time basis in various Catholic schools in Danbury and eventually took on a full time position with St. Gregory's school. Phoebe's passion was loving children and trying to teach them as well. She followed her passion for over thirty years. In 1997, her ability to teach in a regular classroom setting was ended as a result of surgery which limited her vision. Nevertheless, she continued working with children as a teacher's aide for another four years.During the early 90's, Phoebe became the supplier of cakes and muffins to the two Army reserve units located in Danbury. Two Saturdays a month for several years Phoebe made a plethora of cakes and muffins for the soldier's coffee breaks and deserts during their weekend drills. As a result, some people began calling her the "Muffin Lady." The muffins were unique as each time they seemed to contain a different fruit or combination of fruits. However, best of all was her renowned "Butterscotch Binge Cakes" loved and enjoyed by many. In 2007, Phoebe and Al moved to Bristol to be closer to her children and grandchildren, which now number seven: William (Bill) Haase, Emily Haase, Shaughnessy Haase, Jenna Haase, Anthony Haase, Nicholas Lattarulo and Callie Haase. In addition, she is survived by her sons: Larry Haase (Lisa), John Haase (Cynthia); as well as Mary Haase and Laura Barker, Ricky Bartley, Richard Cecil and William Bartley as well as many nieces and nephews in the Bardstown, Kentucky area. A wake will be held at Cornell Funeral Home at 247 White Street in Danbury on Saturday (January 4th) from 6:00-8:00 PM and a wake on Sunday (January 5th) from 6:00-8:00 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue St. Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday (January 6th) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street in Bristol. Burial will take Tuesday at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Phoebe's memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, P.O.Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101-9929. Please visit Phoebe's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Cornell Memorial Home Inc 247 White St Danbury 06810 (203) 748-4833 Website