Paul S. Gionfriddo of Lehigh Acres Florida passed away on 1/20/20, just 5 days short of his 94th birthday. He was born in New Britain, CT to the late Sebastian Gionfriddo and Frances (Giaquinta) Gionfriddo. Paul grew up in New Britain, CT and lived in Southington, CT for many years. He was a stubborn, wisecracking prankster who made great pasta sauce, loved to read and would tell fantastic stories to anyone who would listen. He was employed by the A&P for 35 years. Paul was a proud WWII veteran. He arrived in Le Harve France aboard the USS Henry Gibbons as an 18-year-old in January 1945. Once ashore, he boarded a train with his company, the 553rd Ambulance Company. Sadly, the train, known to be in disrepair but used due to the urgency of getting troops to the front, crashed in St Valery-en-caux, France, killing more than a third of his company. Paul was found under a boxcar door and spent his 19th birthday recovering from his injuries. He continued to serve in Europe until well after the end of the war. Ever the character in spite of his experiences, most of his WWII stories sounded like a script from the Sgt Bilko sitcom. After the death of his first wife Lillie (Ellison), Paul married his 2nd wife Evelyn (Barton) and moved to Florida where they enjoyed working their flea market business for many years and moving to a new house every time the old one was fully-decorated. Paul was predeceased by both wives. He is survived by his 3 children, Elaine Eberhard and her husband John of Fort Myers, FL, Paul Gionfriddo and his wife Shelia of Shavertown, PA and his devoted son Barry Gionfriddo and his partner Jackie Phillips of Lehigh Acres, FL, 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Eberhard, Alicia Eberhard Pritchard, Michael Gionfriddo, Robert Gionfriddo and Diana Burkley, 3 great-grandchildren, Jonas Eberhard, James King and Addyson Burkley. Paul is also survived by his brother Salvatore Gionfriddo of Chatham, MA, and 2 sisters, Joyce Mancarella and her husband Paul of Farmington, CT and Lucille Petralia of Methuen, MA, a brother-in-law, David Ellison of Vaughn, MS and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Hope Hospice Team and the entire staff at Ideal Senior Living for making his final days comfortable. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Hope Hospice.