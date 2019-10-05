On September 25, 2019, Paul P. Thomas, 86, of South Windsor, CT and Port St. Lucie, FL, loving husband of Norma (Ouellette) for 62 years, peacefully passed away with his devoted family by his side. Paul, an avid flag lover, son of the late Joseph and Mary Thomas, Sr., was born in Hartford, CT on March 17, 1933 and graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1951. After his service in the Army and being honorably discharged, he became an apprentice tool and die maker with the United Tool & Die Co. of West Hartford, CT where he worked for 44 years. Upon his retirement in 1995, he and his wife moved to Port St. Lucie, Fl where they enjoyed the good life (new friends, golf, beach, etc.) for 21 years. 2016 saw them move back to Connecticut due to illness. Paul regrettably leaves behind his devoted wife Norma; daughter Paula and husband Donald Mayo of Manchester, CT; son Robert and wife Rhonda Thomas of Tolland, CT; grandsons Robert and wife Danielle Mayo of Manchester, CT; Nicklaus and wife Brittney Mayo of Middletown, CT; Evan Thomas of Manchester, CT; and great grandson Owen Mayo. He also leaves his brother Joseph and wife Julie Thomas, Jr. of East Hartford, CT; brothers-in-law Adrian and wife Mabel Ouellette of Broad Brook, CT and Philip Ouellette of Vernon, CT; sisters-in-law Arlene Clavette of Enfield, CT, Patricia (Kit) DiNocenza of Newington, CT, and Carlene Ouellette of South Windsor, CT; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Gone but not forgotten, Paul will be missed by many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 am in SS. Isidore and Maria Parish at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury. Calling hours will be Sunday afternoon from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or a charity of your choice. For on line condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury 06033 (860) 652-4436 Website