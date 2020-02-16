Patricia W. Morander broke free from what briefly tethered her soul to this world on January 29,2020, now likely flying where her heart desires. Born August 25, 1943 in Manchester, CT to Aileen (Hess) and Ernest William Wagner, Pat was a lovely and wonderful woman, immensely compassionate, thoughtful and generous. She forged deep relationships with people, and would do anything for a friend. She lived constantly observing the world around her, always aware but coy with her knowledge, a quiet thinker. She had many roles in life, as a hairdresser, a wife, mother, Nana, mentor and Para Professional in the West Hartford. school system. She was involved as a Companion and Homemaker after retirement, and enjoyed late mornings, a good book, being crafty and sewing. Pat made the people she loved feel loved, she did the little things, the thoughtful parts, which make a person good. She had a fantastic sense of humor, no doubt necessary to put up with the 'Ol Man, and enjoyed hosting company, cooking, sharing conversation and a glass of wine with a friend. Her animals were integral to her happiness, she leaves behind beloved Shamus and Ebony. She is survived by her son Derek and his wife Danielle, daughter Dawn and her partner Jason, grandkids Ethan and Maia, friends Annette and Maris and extended family and friends. Services will be held privately, but please take a moment with us in raising a Toast to Life at sunset March 1st, where ever you happen to be occupying space at that time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to St. Jude, the Humane Society, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Special thanks to Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Avenue West Hartford 06110 (860) 561-3800 Website