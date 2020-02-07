Mrs. Patricia Ann "Patsy" (McQuillan) Trahan, 80, formerly of Wethersfield, CT, and South Brewer, ME, passed away gracefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina surrounded by her children and other family members.A Celebration of Life was held the next day in Concord where she lived the past two decades.Pat was a 30-year resident of Wethersfield where she juggled early motherhood with several jobs in the area including Hartford Hospital, American Express Travel, Comstock Ferre, and Pottery Shed. Pat was a Cub Scout den mother and was active in the local Junior Women's Club. At home, Pat taught her four children that kindness and understanding could triumph in times of difficulty and personal challenge. The kids remember those lessons and more. Like how Pat taught Mark his first lesson in capitalism (foot rubs for Mom could be exchanged for Pat's homemade fudge). How she intuitively knew where to look when Mike couldn't find his baseball glove. How crazy Pat made Teresa by chewing the ears off Teresa's chocolate Easter bunnies. And how she always put a smile on Kate's face after announcing it was tuna casserole for dinner. Pat made lifelong friendships with many in the area, especially Jackie W., Pat D., and Jeannie C. Pat was born September 30, 1939 in Long Island, NY and later grew up in South Brewer, ME. Her parents were William McQuillan and Jessie (Barry) McQuillan. It was there that Pat developed joyful friendships with childhood pals Jackie (CB), Gail, and Nancy who also remained lifelong friends. In her early 20's Pat met and married Joe who was stationed nearby at the former Dow Air Force Base. The marriage would last 25 years. Pat was known for playing tennis, gardening, reading, bike riding, playing Words With Friends and sharing her affection for several family cats and dogs. She especially loved the beach. Pat's favorites were trips with her gal pals to the Rhode Island shore and summers at the Barry family camp along Union River Bay in Trenton, Maine where the Wethersfield Trahan's spent many memorable summer vacations. Pat possessed a quick wit. And in recent years didn't hesitate to use that wit to express her feelings about presidential politics. Perhaps most admirable, Pat beat the pants off cancer, twice. Carrying on their mother's love of life and devotion to family are the four Trahan children; Mark and wife Daisy of Wethersfield, CT; Mike and wife Jill of Higganum, CT; Teresa of Concord, NC; and Kate Shirley and wife Stacy of Atlanta, GA. Five Trahan grandchildren, Chase, Connor, Markus, Sam and Alex (Alexandra) are better for knowing their Grandma Cookie. In June, Pat's friends and family will meet to scatter her ashes on the Rhode Island coastline.