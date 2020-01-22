Patricia K. Brown passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, four years and one day after the passing of her mother Marilynn Brown. Born in Hartford on April 07, 1970 she spent most of her life in the Hartford area. Patricia attended Hartford Public Schools graduating from A. I. Prince Class of 1988. Pat diligently worked as a freelance surgical technician throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Patricia enjoyed gardening and sewing. She leaves to mourn her passing two brothers, Neil Brown, Ross Brown (Marlaina), sister, Celisti Hall, three nieces, Destiny J. Meyers, Shyairah Brown and Azaryah Brown, one nephew, Zahkye Brown and a step brother Eugene Rivers Jr. She also leaves three God Parents, Kathy Lopez, Patricia Wall, Dwight Fleming and a host of other relatives and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 6:00 pm-7:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Ave., Windsor. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com