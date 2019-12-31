Patricia (Patti) Goodnough, 64, of Broad Brook, CT, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY. She was born July 13, 1955 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of the late Kendrick and Marguerite (Steacy) Goodnough. Patti enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading and going to tag sales with her sister Terri. She is survived by her children, Branden (Monique) Goodnough of Enfield, Nicole (Chris) Hayes of Broad Brook, Matthew Scully of Broad Brook; her grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa), Morgan, Brittany, Andrew, Sierra, Mykayla and Victoria; her siblings, Terri(Bobby) Pickett, Michael (Roxy) Goodnough, Ann Frezzo and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Patti was predeceased by her longtime companion David Schweitzer; two sisters, Linda Mattingly and Susan Goodnough and her brother Ronald Goodnough. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Patti on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00p.m. at St. Robert's Parish Hall, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks, CT. Please join us to share your memories.