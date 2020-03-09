Patricia A. Zuerblis, 84, of Newington passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born in Hartford, a daughter of the late John and Annette (Millette) Zuerblis and resided in the Hartford area all of her life. Patricia was a member of St. Mary's Church in Newington, enjoyed bingo at the Newington Senior Center as well as aqua aerobics. She was employed by Handy Spring as a machinist. Patricia is survived by her sisters Jeannette Bonito and her husband Vito, and Joyce Cyr, all of Newington, her sister-in-law Connie Zuerblis, 9 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Patricia was pre-deceased by her sister Priscilla Zawiza, her brother William N. Zuerblis, and her nephew Christopher Zuerblis. Patricia's family would like to thank Bel-Air Manor for their exemplary care and kindnesses in taking care of Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. Interment will be in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory with Patricia's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website