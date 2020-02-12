Pamela A. Connelly of Bolton, CT, peacefully passed on to the next leg of her journey on February 7, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, on October 7, 1959, to Mary E. Connelly and the late John J. Connelly and grew up in West Hartford, CT, with her three older brothers. Pam was a student athlete at Conard High School and Stonehill College. At both schools, she excelled academically and captained the cross country and track teams. After running with the Stonehill men's track team for a couple of years, she was instrumental in starting a women's track team. Lacing up her sneakers was a daily part of her life. She ran in the Boston Marathon more than once and played for the CT Crush professional women's football team. Pam lived life with a passion and could often be found table surfing, kayaking on Bolton Lake, dancing with friends, enjoying family gatherings at the beach or snuggling with her cat, Sasha. She always had a hug and a smile for everyone and loved being the life of the party! Helping others was a way of life for Pam. She worked in human resources for the State of CT, was an EMT and member of the Bolton Fire Department, volunteered with the Special Olympics, the American Red Cross, Hartford Interval House, and Literacy Volunteers, among others. Left to cherish Pam's memory and celebrate her life are her devoted mother Mary of Clinton, CT; loving brothers Rob (Kathy) of East Granby, CT and Kevin of Simpsonville, SC; cherished nieces and nephews; special cousins; an incredible community of friends and caregivers; her "A Team" of doctors and nurses at St. Francis Hospital; her Bolton Fire Department and Bolton Congregational Church families; and her beloved cat Sasha. She was predeceased by her father, John and her brother John, Jr. Her family would like to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and support that Pam received. Please join them to honor Pam at the Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, CT 06111 on Saturday, February 15th, from 10:00am-1:00pm. Close friends are invited to join the family following the wake for Pam's interment at Newington Center Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Bolton Congregational Church, 228 Bolton Center Rd., Bolton on Saturday, March 7th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Bolton Fire Department, 168 Bolton Center Rd., Bolton, CT 06043 or Our Companions Animal Sanctuary, 46 Floeting Rd., Ashford, CT 06278 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141. For online condolences, please visit www.duksa.net. Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website