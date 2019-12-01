Evangelist Onetia Cokley, 80, daughter of the late Rufus and Inetha Nesmith McKnight, was the first of ten children and two adopted children on August 30, 1939 in Nesmith, SC. She departed this life on November 24, 2019 in love surrounded by her family and close friend at home in Middletown, CT. She was preceded in death by parents Rufus and Inetha Nesmith McKnight and two siblings. Onetia held many positions, but her last job was as a Home Health Aide for Unified Vailsburg Services for over 20 years. Onetia leaves to cherish her precious memories her only son Rufus (Reber) McKnight, twin grandchildren Patrick and Patrice Carrington all of Hillside, NJ, siblings Annie (Mayous) Curry of Hartford, CT, Willie D. McKnight, Gennes (Willie) Hayes, Bessie (George) White, Margaret (Willis) Brown, Josephine Lee all of Middletown, CT, Bernard Pressley, NC, Ruby Brunson of Meriden, CT, Mary (Leevern) Burroughs of Nesmith, SC, sister-in-law Cala Mae McKnight Hartsville, SC, former husband/friend Henry Cokley, three aunts, two uncles, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors and many dear friends. A service will be held Tues., December 3, 2019 with calling hours at 9:00 a.m. and service starting at 11 a.m. at Zion First Baptist Church 16 James A. Moses Ave, Middletown, CT. Services of comfort provided by McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Cokley family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.com. McClam Funeral Home 95 Dixwell Avenue New Haven 06511 (203) 786-4732 Website