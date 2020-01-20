Obed Cruz of Suffield, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in on January 30, 1955 in Lares, Puerto Rico, to the late Dolores and Confessor. Services for Obed will be held today, Monday, January 20, from 5 to 7pm at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St. New Britain, CT. To see his full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/ Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home 205 South Main Street New Britain 06051-3108 (860) 223-1043 Website