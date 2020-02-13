Norman L. "Bobo" Fritz, 72, of Southington passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the son of the late Carl and Catherine (Dickson) Fritz. He was a lifelong resident of Southington. Norman went to work for the Southington Fire Department after he graduated from Southington High School, class of 1966 and worked there for 40 years and he became a Fire Inspector. He was very proud of his career; the phase "I did 40" was his motto. Norman loved the Department, his friends and especially his family. He was a member of the Terryville Tuesday night McDonald's Group, the Hershey Car Guys, the Southington Sportsmen's Association, the American Legion of Southington Kiltonic Post #72. He was an avid competitor in the Antique tractor pulls around the state. He leaves his companion of many years Pauline Pelletier, two sons Alexander Fritz of Southington and Norman "BJ" Fritz Jr. of Hartford, his grandson Codey Fritz of Southington, two sisters Bonny Dahlgren of Southington and Laurie Ross of Terryville, two brothers C. Joseph Fritz of Plainville and William Fritz and his favorite sister -in-law Cheryl of Cromwell. He also leaves several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister Carol Bailey. Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15th from 10-12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington with a Memorial Service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Norman's memory to the Southington Fire Department For on line condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com Dellavecchia Funeral Home 211 North Main Street Southington 06489 860-628-2293 Website