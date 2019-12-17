Nora E. Raymond, 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019. Nora was born on June 3, 1932 in Bristol, CT the daughter of the late John Raymond and Estella (Mahaffey) Raymond. She is survived by her lifelong partner Barbara LaRock; her sisters Cecilia (Tilly) LeClair and Louise Dingwell; a special niece and nephew Mary Sylvia and Del Menard and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, John, Charles, Christine, Arlene and Shirley. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Komen New England, Donation Processing Center, 76 Batterson Park Rd., Farmington, CT 06032 https://komennewengland.org/. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Nora's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com