Nancy R. Smith

Nancy R. (LeClair) Smith, of Wethersfield, widow of Albert J. Smith, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. The family wishes to thank Franciscan Hospice Care for their loving, dignified and spiritual care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 467 Alling St., Kensington. She will be laid to rest following the mass in Village Cemetery in Wethersfield.