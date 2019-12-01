Nancy Ethel Stevens Lockhart of Jamison, formerly of Solebury, passed away peacefully holding her children's hands on November 26, 2019. She was 86. Nancy was born on January 23, 1933, in Hartford, CT, to Ethel and Ward Stevens. She grew up in Simsbury, CT. Nancy was the beloved wife of Jim, with whom she shared 55 years of happy marriage. She was the cherished mother of Elizabeth Anne Saulsky of Califon, NJ, and Thomas James Lockhart, Jr. of Hatboro, PA. She was a loving grandmother to James and William Saulsky. She is also survived by her nieces Diane DeFalco, Jacquie Butcher, Cathy Smith, Patsy Garland, and Laura Lockhart Schultz and nephews Charles Stevens, Richard Stevens, Ward Stevens, Robert Stevens, David Butcher and John Lockhart and by extended family Sherrie Spear and Annemarie Charnley. Nancy was predeceased by her only brother, Ward Stevens, Jr. ` Nancy owned the Cross Keys Hypnosis Center in Doylestown, PA. She felt her outstanding abilities as a hypnotist was God's gift to her. Nancy was certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists, and made presentations at the Guild's conventions on smoking cessation and hypnotherapy techniques. Her paper on enhanced story telling in hypnosis was published by the Guild. Nancy attended Simsbury High School and graduated from Green Mountain College in 1952. After graduation, Nancy worked for the Hartford Fire Insurance Company in Hartford, CT. Nancy was active in civic and community affairs throughout her life. In Connecticut she worked for the Republican State Committee and was involved in the Dwight Eisenhower campaign. In Chattanooga, TN Nancy was the vice president of the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts which features the extensive collection of antique glass and furniture amassed by Anna Safely. Nancy was also a volunteer at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum. In addition, Nancy served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. After moving to New Hope, PA Nancy was a member of the Phillips' Mill Community Association where she performed in many musical theatrical productions. An avid reader, Nancy was never with out a book and she was a member of 4 local book clubs. Interment will be held privately. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to St. Philip's Church in New Hope. To share your memories of Nancy, please visit www.lifecelebration.com Leaver/Cable of Buckingham