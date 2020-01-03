Nancy Kammerer Heley, 70, of Glastonbury, beloved wife of Walton F. (Skip) Heley, III died peacefully on January 1st at Saint Francis Hospital in the company of loved ones. Her legacy of immense fortitude and character will live on in her children and grandchildren; Karen and Joss French of West Hartford and their children Ariana and Lucas, Andy and Emmy Heley of Abington, Ma, and their daughter Lyla, and Matthew Heley of Hamden, CT. Nancy also leaves her brother, William. Nancy grew up in St. James, NY, and earned a degree in nursing at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. Her nursing career spanned several decades, in a variety of roles, culminating, after retirement, in membership in Parish Nurses of St. Paul's Church in Glastonbury. Nancy always quietly embraced her faith and engaged others with her heart and gentle nature. Calling hours will be at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury from 2 to 4 PM on Sunday, January 5th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, 2577 Main St. in Glastonbury at 10 AM on Monday, January 6th with burial to immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor to benefit nursing home residents, or to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.Dana-Farber.org designated to the research work of Dr. Ian Krop. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com Mulryan Funeral Home 725 Hebron Avenue Glastonbury 06033 (860) 652-4436 Website