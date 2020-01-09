Nancy Joyce Sansone Radzevich Johnson passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5th amongst family and friends after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born February 12th, 1947 in Bridgeport, CT to parents, Muriel Craig Hastings and William Sanford Sansone, Nancy attended the University of Connecticut and spent most of her adult life in the Connecticut towns of Canton, New Hartford and Torrington. A devoted mother, Nancy also had a fulfilling career in a variety of positions including those as: a Home Economics teacher at Avon High School, an Energy Consultant for Northeast Utilities, a successful Real Estate Agent, a Science & Math Middle School Teacher at Sacred Heart School in New Britain, and as a Tutor. Nancy regularly shared her bright smile and warm heart as a volunteer. Throughout her 73 years, Nancy made contributions as a Eucharistic Minister, CCD teacher, Lector and Gingerbread Fair Organizer for St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Collinsville, CT and also enjoyed her time volunteering at the FAVARH Thrift Store. Nancy was fond of the outdoors and loved kayaking, biking, skiing, tennis, exploring, and identifying birds and wildlife. Nancy's passion for arts and education also led her to visit many churches, libraries, historical sites, museums as well as to attend theatre & concerts, community projects and church celebrations. Nancy is survived by her three children; Deirdre Childs of Greens Farms, CT, Amy Boaz and husband Brad of Roswell, GA, and David Johnson and wife Maura of Weston, CT; two grandchildren, Hailey and Brody Childs; and was predeceased by her granddaughter Kinsley Boaz. Nancy would want to give thanks to her friends for their help, fun and care throughout her illness -- and for all the adventures and joy that came before cancer. Calling hours for Nancy begin at 10 AM Saturday, January 11th, 2020 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 3 North Church St New Hartford CT. www.phalenfuneral.com Phalen Funeral Home 285 Migeon Avenue Torrington 06790 (860) 489-9600 Website