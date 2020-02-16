Nancy Lee Bancroft, 81, of Bloomfield and Avon, passed away February 13, 2020. She was born in Gardner, Massachusetts to the late Howard W. and Vera A. Bancroft. Nancy moved to Connecticut after graduating from the University of Connecticut and lived here ever since. She moved to Seabury in Bloomfield with her beloved Maltese Wiggles after spending 37 years in Avon. Most of Nancy's working years were spent as an intellectual property paralegal, first at Combustion Engineering in Windsor and then at Alix, Yale & Ristas in Hartford. She retired in 2000. Her favorite hobby was needlework. She has been a member of the embroiderers' Guild of America and the American Needlepoint Guild for many years and has attended several seminars sponsored by these organizations. She usually did needlepoint, blackwork or counted cross stitch. She also made bobbin lace. Another hobby Nancy enjoyed was genealogy. She has traced the Bancroft family back to the early 1600s and found that she is the 10th generation Bancroft born in the U.S. She found information on the internet tracing one line on her father's side back to 6 A.D. Although the researcher did his best, she was not convinced she should really believe that information. Nancy leaves behind her sister, Sally Jane Canavan of Virginia, her nephew, William Canavan, his wife Julie, and their children Sr. Lucia Of Jesus and The Immaculate Heart in Pennsylvania, Rose and her husband Tanner Church, Andrew Canavan, and Megan Canavan of Virginia. Her nephew Robert Canavan and his wife, Dr. Amy Canavan of Virginia. Her nephew Michael Canavan, his wife Cindy, and their children Kendall and Preston of Florida. Her niece Karen Pagano and her husband Gerald of Florida. And her niece Kim Canavan of Florida. A graveside service for Nancy will be held in Gardner, Massachusetts in the spring. For information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.cremationct.com