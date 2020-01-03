Nancy Ann Lee, 59, of Enfield, beloved wife to Christopher Lee, entered into Eternal Rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born on June 1, 1960, the loving daughter to the late Andy and Florence (Markowski) LaFountain. After graduating from Bay Path, Nancy enjoyed a long career with Travelers Insurance Company for 38 years as an executive secretary. She was very active at Holy Cross Church in Enfield. Nancy enjoyed scrap booking and traveling. The light of her life was her granddaughter, Angelina, and she found great joy in the times they spent together. Nancy will be missed by many and remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Christopher, Nancy is survived by a son, Daniel Lee of Granby; her beloved granddaughter, Angelina; two sisters, Karen Caron and Ellen Avery of WI; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours from 2:30 - 5:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. A Funeral Mass will follow at 5:30 pm at Holy Cross Church, 723 Enfield St, Enfield, CT 06082. Please meet at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Nancy may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield 06082 (860) 749-2244 Website