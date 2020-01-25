Nabih Khalil Sabbagh, who died on January 13, 2020, was born in Lebanon, Middle East in 1937. He lived in Lebanon for 18 years before emigrating with his family to Brasil in 1955. He learned Portuguese, attended college and earned a Master's degree in Chemistry. He worked for the São Paulo State Government at the Institute of Food Technology (ITAL) in Campinas, São Paulo. At ITAL, he was offered an opportunity to upgrade his education in the US. He accepted and enrolled as a student at UMass in Amherst earning a Master's and PhD in Food Science. He met and married his wife, Cathi Johnson, and they settled in Amherst. They returned to Brasil in 1975 and Nabih worked at ITAL for two years. In 1977, Nabih was recruited and joined Heublein in CT where he worked until his retirement. Nabih was predeceased by a brother Fouad, a sister Helena, brothers-in-law Nassib, Marcelo, Lupercio and sister-in-law Margarida. In addition to his wife, Cathi, he leaves behind many loved family members: his children Jessica, Stefan, Jill; his son-in-law Jerome; his grandchildren Jared, Naiya, Nia, Gigi, Carter; and many relatives in Brasil including his sisters Mona, Odete, Marie, Hayat, Wafa & several nephews and nieces. Nabih most enjoyed spending time with family, playing poker with the guys, and watching his beloved Red Sox. His family extends a huge thank you for the generous and amazing care provided by Hartford Healthcare Hospice, Oxford Home Care and HHC Independence at Home. A memorial service will be held privately. Please join the family for a celebration of Nabih's life on February 1st, 4PM at the VFW in Windsor, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nabih's name to the hospice team at: HHCAH 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT.