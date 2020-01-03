Myra Enola (Hale) Crowley, 94, wife of the late Richard A. Crowley passed away on January 2, 2020, after living a long and full life. Myra, or known to some as "Mickey", was born May 26, 1925 to the late Enola (Molaison) Hale and Arthur C. Hale. She grew up in the house they built in 1928 on Greenlawn Street in East Hartford. She graduated from East Hartford High School and went to work for Travelers the day after graduating, where she was employed for over 25 years. Myra married Richard in 1946 and they made their home in East Hartford, raising five children. She enjoyed gardening, playing the organ, crosswords and playing cards with family & friends. After many years, Myra and Richard retired together. They traveled across the country many times, enjoying various state parks and visiting many friends along the way. Myra, will be most remembered for her good nature and caring demeanor. There was always room at the table for an unexpected guest or two, especially when her homemade lasagna was on the menu. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter Shari Rife, of Coventry; daughter Penny Crowley and her partner Barbara Zakrzewski of Vernon; son Daniel Crowley and wife Barbara of Vernon; son Mark Crowley of New Hartford; son Glenn Crowley of North Windham; sister Rita Bittner of Hemet California (104 years old); grandchildren Devon Long of Coventry; Dylan Long and his wife Jessica of Nashville, Tennessee; Eric Crowley and his wife Joanne of Farmington; Llyssa Crowley of Cincinnati, Ohio, and many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2009 by her beloved husband of 63 years, Richard; her brother Eugene Hale; and her sister Edwina Dunbar. Myra's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the nursing staff at Colebrook Village in Hebron, Kimberly Hall in Windsor and Masonicare Hospice for the wonderful care they lovingly gave Myra in the last leg of her journey. Friends and family are welcome to gather on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 9:00-11:00am, at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave, East Hartford, CT 06108 for a period of visitation followed by a funeral service at 11:00am, at Newkirk and Whitney funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations in Myra's memory may also be made to a charity of your choice. To visit Myra online tribute and leave a message of condolence please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com. Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford 06108 8605284135 Website