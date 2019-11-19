It is with great sadness announcing the passing of Mildred Palazzo Wawrzenski who died peacefully at Monsignor Bojanowski Manor on November 17, 2019. She was 87. Mildred was the daughter of the late Loretto Palazzo and Marie Antonnette (DelConte) Palazzo. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain and worked as a hair dresser for Tres-Chic Coiffures, Newington, CT for many years. Prior to retiring, she was a lunch aide at Gaffney and DiLoreto Schools in New Britain. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Richard Wawrzenski, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Yolanta (Stachowicz) Wawrzenski. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Serafina (Palazzo) Siwik, Clelia (Palazzo) Wolf, Virginia (Palazzo) Lang, brother Joseph Perfetto; her loving aunt, Michelina (DelConte) Evangelisto and cousin Retired Colonel Reverend Louis A. Evangelisto. Mildred is survived by her three children, Gail (Wawrzenski) Kardok and husband Robert of New Britain, Richard Wawrzenski, Jr. of Enfield and Lori (Wawrzenski) Caruso and husband William of Portland. She leaves her eight grandchildren who she treasured, Amber Kardok, of Newington, Michael Kardok and wife Britney of New Britain, Eric, Lauren and Chelsea Wawrzenski of Enfield, Kayla, Nicole and Deidra Caruso of Portland and her great-grandchildren, August Robert Kardok and Mildred Louise Kardok of New Britain. Besides her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren Mildred is survived by her nieces, nephew and cousin. Mildred, "Nana" had a heart of gold and was loved so very much. She will truly be missed. Her family extends a special thank you to Sr. Catherine and the entire staff at Monsignor Bojanowski Manor family for their wonderful care and support shown to Mom during her stay through the past few years. The family also extends a special thank you to Franciscan Hospice Care for their kindness, love and support given to them during her final days. A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Mildred's life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Ann Church, North Street, New Britain. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. A calling hour will be held at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain on Friday morning from 10:30 am to 11:30 AM. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home at www.ericksonhansen.com. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home 411 South Main Street New Britain 06051-3515 (860) 229-5676 Website