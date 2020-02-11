Michael J Paresi 82 of Rocky Hill, passed away after a long term illness of both heart and kidney disease. He is survived by Elaine, his wife of 57 years, his daughter JoAnn Beaudoin and her husband Kevin from Arizona his son James and his wife Giovanna from California and his son Robert and his husband Tyler White from California. Michael is also survived by his grandchildren Jordan, Rachel, Gabrielle, Juliette, Matteo and Tony. Mike grew up in Wethersfield, and was the son of Michael Sr. and Inez Paresi. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1955 and worked for the State of CT as a civil engineer for 35 years. Mike was active in church activities including serving as a Eucharistic minister and lector at both Corpus Christi Church and St. Elizabeth Seaton and lector most recently at St. James Church. Mike loved to listen to music, play cards and work on puzzles. His smile and sense of humor will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. A Mass Of Christian burial will be Thursday at 11am in St. Josephine Bakhita Church , St. James campus, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Kidney Foundation in Michael's name (Kidney.org). For online condolences please visit our guest book at www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill 511 Brook Street Rocky Hill 06067 (860) 721-0087 Website