Merna F. (Joseph) Levine, 91 years of age, of West Hartford, died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was the widow of Donald F Levine. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ann (Katz) Joseph. She leaves her brother, Stuart Joseph of Florida. She was predeceased by a daughter Amy Iris Levine. Funeral services will be private with interment in Beth David Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website