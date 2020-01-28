Melvyn Alan Koshar, 77, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut passed away on January 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Mel's adoring daughter was by his side. Born June 13 in the summer of '42 he was the son of the late Harold and Sophie Koshar. More than anything else, Mel was a dedicated dad to his one and only child, Alexandra (Alex). The two shared an exceptional closeness which remained unwavering throughout his life. Post graduation, Mel taught Social Studies to seventh and eighth graders in Camden New Jersey. After only a few years he recognized that his true passion was in the fashion business. He earned his start as a buyer for Loehmann's in New York City and soon after for Casual Corner. He was industry recognized and began designing men's and women's skiwear and outerwear for Aspen Skiwear. For over two decades he regularly traveled around the globe as Vice President for manufacturing and design. This led to the start of his own business, Alex Hayes, where Mel created and cut patterns for women's fur trimmed suits and capes manufactured in Manhattan. A change came in his late forties when Mel moved to Connecticut and began his career as a mortgage lender and broker. He formed a company, MAK Funding, and remained active until his recent illness. Mel's work came full circle as he once again worked in the school systems, largely in Rocky Hill CT as a substitute teacher for the past several years. He was fondly called, Mr. K. Throughout his recent hospitalization he received countless handwritten notes of endearment from teachers and students. Each message made him smile… Throughout his life Mel lived in several states. He made kind and trusted friends many of whom he carried through his life. He had one sibling, his younger sister, the late Rochelle Koshar Schad, a beautiful niece, the late Hillary Schad and several aunts and uncles who have passed away. He is survived by his faithful and devoted daughter, Alex Thompson, his son-in-law, Chase Thompson, his two grandchildren, Mack William Thompson (2 ½) and Juliette James Thompson (13 weeks), his nephew Lance Schad and his brother-in-law, Ronnie Schad. He is further survived by a handful of very loving cousins and his Aunt, Millie Kaufmann. He was an accomplished horseback rider. He played billiards when it was too cold or too dark to golf; his worst game brightened by his loyal golf buddies. Mel served his country as an Army reservist from 1960-1965. His greatest craving, with discernment, was a cheese steak hoagie…" indescribably delicious" and only from Philly! Mel, you are in the hearts of all those who loved you. You were a part of us and we will miss the many gifts knowing you gave us. You are imprinted on our souls. Services will be at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The family welcomes memorial donations as an expression of sympathy to The Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center, giving.hartfordhospital.org. Weinstein Mortuary 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford 06105 860-233-2675 Website