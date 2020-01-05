Mary Mazzamurro, 95, of Fort Pierce, FL and Old Lyme, CT passed away on December 30, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband Michael and a sister Concetta Madey. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her loving sons and daughters-in-law, John and Denise Mazzamurro of Rocky Hill and Michael and Darleen Mazzamurro of Middletown; Seven grandchildren, Six great grandchildren, Two great great grandchildren, her siblings John Perruccio of Portland, CT, Elina Sapaugh of Port Charlotte FL, and several nieces and nephews. Mary loved her family and the Lord most of all. She enjoyed summers with her Soundview friends, dancing, music and talking with anyone she was near. Prior to her retirement to Florida, she gave many dedicated years of service at Royal Typewriter and the Teamsters Union. Her family wishes to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Memory Care Unit of The Residence at Ferry Park for the love and tenderness extended to Mary while she was in their care. Her life and funeral will be celebrated privately, and arrangements are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Oasis of Life Church, ATTN: Missions Fund, 945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory or words of comfort with Mary's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington 06111 860-666-0600 Website