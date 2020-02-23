Mary (May Lee) Farley Bryant, 81, of Hartford, CT, beloved wife of Lamiel (Mel) Bryant, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving friends on February 5, 2020 at the Bloomfield Health Care Center. She was born May 25, 1938 in Ensley, AL to the late Abe Sr. and Mary (Hampton) Farley. She lived in Hartford for many years. She was a soft-spoken, caring, loving person to all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memories two close caring friends Kristy Oliver, Annell McWhite and other relatives. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT from 10:00AM  11:00AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00AM. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield 94 Granby Street Bloomfield 06002 (860) 769-6841 Website