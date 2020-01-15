Mary Frances Briggs, 90, passed away on January 10, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on March 25, 1929 in Narberth, PA, the only child of the late Herbert and Nellie Mayer Barton. After graduating from Gwenydd Mercy College Mary Fran married Don Briggs in 1953. Shortly after that they moved to Connecticut, where they would live for the next 60 years. Mary Fran was an avid bridge player, and enjoyed entertaining friends and family. She was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, but her true allegiance was to the UConn Lady Huskies. She also enjoyed traveling and frequent vacations to The Reefs in Bermuda. She is survived by daughters Patti Haney and Chris Fiske (Warren), and sons Jeffrey (Barbara) and Jim (Evelyn), grandchildren Will (Natalie) and Bailey Briggs, Peter and Michael (Meaghan) Haney, Emily and Katie Fiske, and great grandchildren Donovan and Finnegan Haney and Raymond Briggs. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, C. Donald Briggs, Jr., and son C. Donald Briggs, III. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church, where Mary Fran and Don were parishioners for over 50 years, located at 896 Main Street, Manchester, CT. John F. Tierney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, New York, 11797 or at www.lustgarten.org. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester 06040-4857 (860) 643-1222 Website