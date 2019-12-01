Mary Ellen (Securcher) Masot, 77, of Plainville, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Douglas C. Masot, who predeceased her in 2009. Mary Ellen was born on July 19, 1942 in East Orange, New Jersey, and was the daughter to the late Horl and Marian (Merqulin) Freiday. She was a longtime resident of Plainville and worked as a cashier at the former Appell Drug Store for over 20 years. In addition, Mary Ellen was active in the Plainville Senior Center. She was well-known in Plainville and was a very outgoing person, always running into people she knew everywhere she went. She led a very simple life and enjoyed crocheting. She will be deeply missed by her family as they cherish the memories they have shared together. Mary Ellen is survived by her son, David P. Masot and his wife, Joan, of Vernon; her daughter, Christine Petosa and her husband, Craig, of Plainville; her grandchildren, Kyle and Zachary Petosa, of Plainville, and Nick Dent, of Ellington; her brother, John Securcher and his wife, Darnell, of Wake Forest, NC; and her three nephews, John, Christopher, and Patrick. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, on Wednesday, December 4 from 4 to 6 PM. A service in celebration of Mary Ellen's life will be held at 6 PM at the conclusion of the visitation. Burial in Plainville West Cemetery will be held privately. In memory of Mary Ellen, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Bailey Funeral Home, Inc. 48 Broad Street Plainville 06062 (860) 747-2295 Website